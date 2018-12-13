Rangers' Cody McLeod: Still 2-3 weeks away
McLeod (hand) is expected to miss at least 2-3 more weeks before returning to the lineup, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
McLeod has already been out of action since Nov. 21 (a stretch of eight games) and now appears set to miss the remainder of 2018. Even once cleared to return to action, the winger could be hard-pressed to crack the lineup given the team's forward depth and the emergence of Filip Chytil and Brett Howden.
