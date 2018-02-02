Play

McLeod dished out a game-high eight hits in his Rangers debut Thursday against Toronto. Unfortunately for him, New York lost the game, 4-0.

Physicality is the name of McLeod's game, and he brought that in spades despite seeing just 12:12 of ice time. However, the veteran winger's career average of .17 points per game suggests he won't do much to address the team's recent scoring woes.

