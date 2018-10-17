McLeod made his second appearance of the season Tuesday, skating an uneventful 5:03 in a 3-2 shootout win over Colorado.

McLeod is New York's 13th forward, only drawing in against more physical opponents. He's skated fewer than six minutes in each of his appearances this season, so the 34-year-old enforcer's fantasy value is nonexistent unless it's the last day of your head-to-head matchup and you're hoping for a PIM boost.