Rangers' Cody McLeod: Two appearances through six games
McLeod made his second appearance of the season Tuesday, skating an uneventful 5:03 in a 3-2 shootout win over Colorado.
McLeod is New York's 13th forward, only drawing in against more physical opponents. He's skated fewer than six minutes in each of his appearances this season, so the 34-year-old enforcer's fantasy value is nonexistent unless it's the last day of your head-to-head matchup and you're hoping for a PIM boost.
More News
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Playing against Devils•
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Signs one-year pact•
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Dealing with abdominal strain•
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Bringing physicality in limited minutes•
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Throws body around in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Cody McLeod: Scooped off waivers by Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...