Rangers' Cody McLeod: Two hits in loss
McLeod dished out two hits in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
McLeod has now gone 13 straight games without a point, but he's compiled 40 hits in that span. While averaging just 7:14 in that span, he's not a worthy fantasy option, although his physical presence keeps makes him a lineup fixture.
