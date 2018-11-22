Rangers' Cody McLeod: Will not return
McLeod (hand) left Wednesday's game and will not return.
The physical forward hurt his hand in a fight with Islanders defenseman, Ross Johnston. Prior to departing Wednesday's contest, McLeod scored his first goal of the season which was also his first point of 2018-19.
