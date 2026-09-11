Beaudoin said Friday that his goal is to make the Rangers' Opening Night roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Beaudoin was traded to the Rangers from the Mammoth in July, and the 20-year-old has an ambitious goal ahead of training camp after spending all of last year with OHL Barrie, where he recorded 33 goals and 55 points across 54 regular-season appearances. Beaudoin said that he's focused on refining his 200-foot game during the offseason, and the 2024 first-round pick could be in the mix to make his NHL debut during the 2026-27 campaign regardless of whether he's included on the Opening Night roster.