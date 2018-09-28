Rangers' Cole Schneider: Placed on waivers
Schneider was designated for waivers by the Ranger on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Schneider was a long shot to make New York's roster coming out of camp, instead returning to the AHL where he has logged 429 games and 318 points. The 28-year-old could earn the occasional promotion this year, but more likely will spent the majority of the season with the Wolf Pack.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Schneider: Heads to Big Apple•
-
Sabres' Cole Schneider: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Sabres' Cole Schneider: Recalled from minors Saturday•
-
Sabres' Cole Schneider: Sent down Sunday•
-
Sabres' Cole Schneider: Called up to big club Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Cole Schneider: Inks two-way deal with Buffalo•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...