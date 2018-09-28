Schneider was designated for waivers by the Ranger on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Schneider was a long shot to make New York's roster coming out of camp, instead returning to the AHL where he has logged 429 games and 318 points. The 28-year-old could earn the occasional promotion this year, but more likely will spent the majority of the season with the Wolf Pack.

