Schneider was called up from AHL Hartford on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The Rangers will be without Mats Zuccarello (groin) and Pavel Buchnevich (thumb) in the upcoming contest against the Panthers, so Schneider enters the picture as a reinforcement option from the left wing. The brawny skater from Williamsville, New York has compiled 135 goals and 200 assists over 454 games in the AHL, but he's only appeared in six games with a single helper representing his point total at hockey's highest level.