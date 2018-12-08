Rangers' Cole Schneider: Summoned to parent club
Schneider was called up from AHL Hartford on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
The Rangers will be without Mats Zuccarello (groin) and Pavel Buchnevich (thumb) in the upcoming contest against the Panthers, so Schneider enters the picture as a reinforcement option from the left wing. The brawny skater from Williamsville, New York has compiled 135 goals and 200 assists over 454 games in the AHL, but he's only appeared in six games with a single helper representing his point total at hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...