Blackwell (upper body) will be in the lineup against Boston on Friday.

Blackwell's return to action comes as Artemi Panarin (lower body) was ruled out. The 27-year-old Blackwell was rolling prior to getting hurt, as he racked up one goal on four shots, two assists and seven hits while averaging 10:07 of ice time in his previous four contests. Given his recent run of form, Blackwell could push for a third-line role Friday.