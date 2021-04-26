Blackwell (undisclosed) is day-to-day, but coach David Quinn expects him to play in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Blackwell lost his balance and fell awkwardly into the boards late in Sunday's win over the Sabres, and his day-to-day status is likely linked to the aftermath of that incident. The 28-year-old Harvard product appeared to be in serious discomfort at the time, but he'll hope that a day off Monday will provide enough time for Blackwell to heal up before Tuesday's tilt. Check back on Blackwell's status before puck drop Tuesday if you're counting on him in fantasy.