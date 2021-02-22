Blackwell was sent down to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Considering Blackwell has been seeing time on the power play in each of his previous two contests, fantasy players should expect him to be recalled to the active roster against the Flyers on Wednesday.
