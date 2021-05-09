Blackwell finished the season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances.

Scooped up from the bargain bin last offseason after totaling 10 points in 33 games with the Predators, Blackwell carved out a consistent role with the Rangers and set career highs across the board. He has another year left on his two-year, $1.45 million contract but could draw interest from Seattle in the expansion draft if the Rangers opt not to use a protection slot on Blackwell.