Blackwell signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The first year of Blackwell's contract is will be a two-way deal, meaning he'll be paid $700,000 in the NHL but $350,000 in the AHL. In the second year of his contract, the 27-year-old will be upgraded to a one-way, $750,000 deal. Blackwell played 27 games with Nashville last year and posted 10 points and a plus-7 rating, but he could have a tough battle to secure a roster spot with the big club next season.