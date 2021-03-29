Blackwell scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

He celebrated his 28th birthday in style, scoring twice in three minutes in the third period to begin a Rangers' rally from a 4-0 deficit. Unfortunately, the team couldn't quite complete the comeback. Blackwell hadn't found the scoresheet in six straight games coming into Sunday, and on the season he has a career-high eight goals and 12 points through 25 contests.