Blackwell is expected to miss 7-to-10 days with an upper-body injury.

Blackwell exited Saturday's game against the Penguins in the first period, and as evidenced by this news, he'll miss at least the next three games. The 27-year-old got off to a hot start this season, recording a goal and two assists over four games. Kaapo Kakko bumped up to the second line when Blackwell exited, so he'll be expected to continue to do so as long as Blackwell is sidelined.