Blackwell skated 12:57 without a point or shot in Monday's 5-3 win over Buffalo.

Blackwell started the game on a line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, but Kaapo Kakko replaced him on that line as the game went along. The move paid off, with Kakko snapping a lengthy goal drought in the second period and adding an empty-netter in the third. As for Blackwell, he has only two points in the last 11 games and will be hard-pressed to get back on track if Monday's demotion to the bottom six proves to be permanent.