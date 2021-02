Blackwell (upper body) won't suit up in Wednesday's game against Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Blackwell continues to miss time with the upper-body issue that he suffered 10 days ago in a game against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old's absence will continue to hurt the offense, as he recorded three points over his first four games this year. With Blackwell still sidelined, Julien Gauthier and Phil Di Giuseppe will continue to stay in the lineup for Wednesday's game.