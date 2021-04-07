Blackwell recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Blackwell got the scoring started with a lucky bounce off a defenseman's skate just 95 seconds in, and he played a hand in Kaapo Kakko's third-period power-play goal, which made it 6-2. The 28-year-old journeyman has been an excellent low-cost signing for the Rangers, producing 10 goals and five assists through 29 games on Broadway.