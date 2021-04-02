Blackwell scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Blackwell got the Rangers on the board 6:40 into the second period, hammering a one-timer from the left dot past Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski. It was Blackwell's ninth goal of the season, extending his career high, and his third in the last three games.
