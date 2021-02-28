Blackwell scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 27-year-old has stepped up in a big way for the undermanned Rangers in the last couple weeks, scoring four goals and five points over the last six games. Blackwell has looked surprisingly comfortable in a top-six role, but he could lose his spot once Kaapo Kakko (COVID-19 protocols) is finally cleared to rejoin the lineup.