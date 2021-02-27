Blackwell was promoted from the taxi squad Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Blackwell has racked up three goals and six points through nine games this season. The 5-foot-9 forward may continue to shuffle between the active roster and taxi squad but his spot in the middle-six appears secure.
