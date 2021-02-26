Blackwell was sent to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Blackwell has three points in his last five games, so it's a safe bet the 27-year-old is back on the active roster for Friday's game versus the Bruins. He's recently worked his way into top-six minutes and first-unit power-play duties.
More News
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Posts assist Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Designated for taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Scores first career PP goal•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Limited minutes in return•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Not ready for return•