Blackwell scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Getting an opportunity on the second power-play unit with coach David Quinn searching for a spark, Blackwell delivered his first career power-play goal on a deflection from the slot. It was also his second goal in as many games and his third in seven games for the Rangers. Blackwell has fit in well on Broadway and should be a mainstay in the lineup moving forward, but the 27-year-old Harvard product's limited NHL resume prior to this season suggests he'll be hard-pressed to maintain this level of productivity.