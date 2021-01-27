Blackwell dished out an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Blackwell didn't crack the lineup until New York's previous game, but he has made a strong first impression on his new team, with a goal in that one and a helper in this one. The 27-year-old forward was moved up to Artemi Panarin's line for a few shifts in the third period during the Rangers' fruitless search for a combination that would yield the tying goal, but Blackwell normally skates in a fourth-line role and scored just 10 points in 27 games for the Predators last season, so his early success with the Rangers probably won't last.