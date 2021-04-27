Blackwell (undisclosed) will play Tuesday against the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.
Blackwell was banged up on a hard fall into the boards when these teams met Sunday, but he's ready to go for Tuesday's rematch. He's expected to skate in what has become his customary spot next to Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome on the second line.
More News
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Day-to-day but should play Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Three-point night in easy win•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Opens scoring in rout•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Picks up ninth goal•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Rangers' Colin Blackwell: Moved off Panarin's line•