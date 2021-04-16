Blackwell dished out three assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Blackwell continues to thrive in a top-six role on Broadway. His first career three-point game gave Blackwell 10 points in his last 10 games, including six goals. The 28-year-old Harvard product had struggled to hold down a full-time NHL role prior to this season, but now he's skating on a line with superstar Artemi Panarin and making the most of it.