Rangers' Connor Brickley: Ascends to big club
Brickley was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
While not much of an offensive producer, the University of Vermont product impacts games with his skating ability and physical style. Expect Brickley to assume a bottom-six role for Friday's tilt in Buffalo.
