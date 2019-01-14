Rangers' Connor Brickley: Dealt to Rangers
Nashville traded Brickley to the Rangers on Monday in exchange for Cole Schneider.
Brickley's last NHL action came as a member of the Panthers a season ago. He's spent 2018-19 as a member of AHL Milwaukee, where the 26-year-old has tallied 11 points in 39 games. It remains to be seen what role Brickley can expect to see with his new team, but we wouldn't advise scooping him up in fantasy just yet.
