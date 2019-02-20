Brickley potted a goal in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.

Brickley crashed the net hard on Filip Chytil's shot, using his body to knock the puck out of midair and into the net. The goal was originally waved off for using his arms to knock it in, but the review deemed there was no intentional motion and Brickley's first goal as a Ranger stood. The 26-year-old now has two points in three games with the Rangers.