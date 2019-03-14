Rangers' Connor Brickley: Playing sparingly if at all
Brickley was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.
Brickley is the 13th forward for the Rangers, but that role has offered the occasional appearance since coach David Quinn likes to use healthy scratches as a teaching tool. With just three points in nine games, Brickley's impact is limited even when he gets to see game ice.
