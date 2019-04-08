Brickley skated just 9:05 in Saturday's season finale against the Penguins, finishing the season with a goal and three assists in 14 appearances.

Brickley was little more than a warm body called up from the AHL after New York sold off a couple forwards at the trade deadline. The unrestricted free agent will hope to compete for a job at the NHL level somewhere next season, but there's a good chance he's forced to settle for a return to the AHL.