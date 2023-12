Mackey was called up by the Rangers on Saturday.

Mackey has a goal, five points and 35 PIM in 15 contests with AHL Hartford. He hasn't played for New York yet, but he does have four goals, 11 points in 39 career NHL games. With K'Andre Miller's (personal) potentially out of the lineup for Saturday's game in Boston, Mackey is likely up to serve as an insurance policy in case another defenseman ends up being unavailable.