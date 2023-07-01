Mackey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Saturday.
Mackey played 10 games with the Flames last season and 20 games with the Coyotes, scoring three times and adding four assists. Mackey should see some time with the Rangers next season as a depth defenseman.
