Mackey was called up by the Rangers on Friday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Mackey has a goal and two points in seven contests with AHL Hartford this season. With Fox (lower body) on the long-term injured reserve list, Mackey might be up with the Rangers for weeks, though it wouldn't be surprising if he spends a decent chunk of that time serving as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Rangers' Connor Mackey: Put on waivers Friday•
-
Rangers' Connor Mackey: Signs with Rangers•
-
Coyotes' Connor Mackey: Garners helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Connor Mackey: Snaps 11-game point drought•
-
Coyotes' Connor Mackey: Garners assist Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Connor Mackey: Earns helper in Arizona debut•