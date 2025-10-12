Mackey has been recalled from AHL Hartford, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

An injury to Carson Soucy that forced him to injured reserve means that Mackey has been added to the roster. It remains to be seen whether or not the 29-year-old will draw into the lineup or if the Rangers will scramble the defense pairs and have Matthew Robertson make his season debut with Mackey, who played in two games with the Rangers last season, serving as depth.