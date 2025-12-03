Sheary notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Sheary was a healthy scratch for the previous three games after going nine contests without a point. The 33-year-old got back in due to the absence of Adam Edstrom (lower body). Sheary has six helpers, 37 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 11 hits across 25 appearances this season, and that production is too low to help most fantasy managers.