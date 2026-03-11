Sheary tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Sheary found the back of the net midway through the second period to double the Rangers' lead. With Tuesday's twine finder, he now has two goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net and 29 blocked shots across 44 games this season. While the 33-year-old winger hasn't been able to thrive in a bottom-six role this season, his goal Tuesday ended a 13-game scoreless streak and helped him secure his 10th NHL season as a double-digit point scorer.