Sheary scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

It was Sheary's first goal and seventh point of the season in his 27th game. It was a goal scorer's goal, as he cut across the offensive zone and ripped a shot over Mackenzie Blackwood's glove on the far side. The winger has never been able to recapture the glory of his sophomore year in 2016-17 when he put up 23 goals and 53 points in 61 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh.