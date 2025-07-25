Sheary has been signed by the Rangers to a PTO, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Sheary and the Lightning agreed to terminate his contract earlier this offseason, and he had been a free agent to this point, but the Rangers will give him a chance to make their NHL club with this tryout contract. Should he make the team, he will reunite with the coach he played for, and won Stanley Cups with, when he was a Penguin in Mike Sullivan. Coming off of a season in which he played just five games at the NHL level, the onus is now on the 33-year-old to prove that he still has some gas left in the tank and can contribute to a NHL roster. If he does, it will likely be in no more than a depth role.