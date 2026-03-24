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Sheary scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Sheary broke up James Reimer's shutout bid at 7:03 of the third period. The tally was just one of nine shots on net for the Rangers in the contest. Sheary has been in a better spot in the lineup lately, skating alongside J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye in a second-line role. For the season, the 33-year-old Sheary has just 13 points, 66 shots on net and 32 blocked shots through 51 appearances, so he's unlikely to do enough to help in most fantasy formats.

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