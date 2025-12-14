Sheary registered two assists during Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Sheary picked up two secondary helpers throughout the contest, with his first assist on a power play during the opening period. After Saturday's performance, the 33-year-old winger is up to eight assists, nine points, 48 shots on goal and 22 blocks through 30 games this season. Sheary's first season with the Rangers has been a solid "get-right" campaign at the NHL level after he appeared in just five games away from AHL Syracuse last year. While his offensive numbers might not get back towards his career high of 53 points through 61 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2016-17 campaign, he has a decent chance of hitting the 25-point mark if he maintains his current role in the Rangers' middle six.