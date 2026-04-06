Sheary scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Sheary made a near-instant impact, scoring just 23 seconds into the game. The 33-year-old winger had gone two games without a point prior to Sunday, but he's earned four goals and a helper over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at seven goals, 17 points, 77 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 58 appearances, but he's clearly picked up the pace late in the year.