Sheary scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Sheary has two goals and an assist over his last four games. This was his first shorthanded tally since the 2022-23 campaign, when he played with the Capitals. He's earned 15 points, 69 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 outings in his first year with the Rangers, though he's earned six of those points over his last 11 appearances.