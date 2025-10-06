Sheary inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Sheary, who entered camp on a professional tryout agreement, clearly showed the team enough during preseason to secure a full NHL deal. It is a two-way contract for the veteran winger, which means he may have to spend some time in the minors this season. Still, Sheary is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with plenty of NHL experience and should bolster the Blueshirts' bottom six, especially since he'll be reunited with head coach Mike Sullivan, who was Sheary's coach in Pittsburgh.