Zech and Patrick Kane were sent from the Blackhawks to the Rangers in Wednesday's three-team trade, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers sent two picks and Andy Welinski to Chicago in the deal. Zech has split the season between AHL Rockford and ECHL Indy, earning two points in 13 contests at the higher level with the IceHogs. He'll likely report to AHL Hartford, though it's unclear if the 24-year-old defenseman will ever perform well enough to get a look in the NHL.