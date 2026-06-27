Rangers' Danai Shaiikov: Adds goaltending depth to NY system

Shaiikov was the 67th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Rangers were expected to address the goaltending position at some point in the draft, but taking an overage netminder in Shaiikov early in Round 3 was not the expected plan. The Kazakhstan native arrived in the QMJHL last season and posted an 18-26-2 record along with a 2.78 and .903 save percentage. Clearly New York sees something in his game they think he can mold. Shaiikov is expected to return as Gatineau's starter for the 2026-27 campaign.