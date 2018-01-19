Rangers' Daniel Catenacci: Promoted to big club
The Rangers recalled Catenacci from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Kevin Hayes (bruise) won't play Saturday and is considered questionable for Sunday's clash with the Kings, so Catenacci will round out the Rangers' depth up front until Hayes is given a clean bill of health. The 24-year-old forward has notched two goals and 10 points in 23 contest with AHL Hartford this campaign.
