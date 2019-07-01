O'Regan agreed to terms on a contract with New York on Monday.

The specifics of O'Regans' deal with the Rangers have yet to be revealed, but it's probably safe to assume he'll be playing on a short-term contract. The 25-year-old forward will likely spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign with New York's minor-league affiliate, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.