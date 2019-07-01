Rangers' Danny O'Regan: Signed by Rangers
O'Regan agreed to terms on a contract with New York on Monday.
The specifics of O'Regans' deal with the Rangers have yet to be revealed, but it's probably safe to assume he'll be playing on a short-term contract. The 25-year-old forward will likely spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign with New York's minor-league affiliate, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...