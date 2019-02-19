Rangers' Darren Raddysh: Dealt to Rangers
Raddysh was traded to the Rangers in exchange for Peter Holland on Monday.
Raddysh has yet to appear in an NHL game but does have 48 points in 120 games with AHL Rockford over the past two seasons. Now a member of the Rangers, Raddysh will likely report to AHL Hartford, though given the injuries to several New York defensemen, the 22-year-old may not have to wait very long for a taste of NHL action.
