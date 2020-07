Raddysh will be with the Rangers for Phase 3 training camp, per Larry Brooks of The New York Post.

It will no doubt take an injury or two for Raddysh to see the ice in a postseason contest, as it would mark the 24-year-old blueliner's NHL debut. Undrafted out of the OHL, Raddysh has spent the past three seasons in the AHL with Rockford and Hartford. He'll likely struggle to secure a spot on next year's 23-man roster.